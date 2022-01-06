USP questions the blind execution of legislation that legislates the legislator. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- President of The United St. Maarten Party (USP) board Cecil Nicholas said his board was baffled by Thursday’s public meeting of Parliament which dealt with the suspension of MP Claudius Buncamper, dubbing the meeting “amusing”.

“Today’s meeting which should have been opened and closed without fan fair because the law is clear was turned into a circus with legislators basically elucidating on the interpretation of the law. Are the legislators not supposed to present proposed amendments to the law?” Nicholas said.

“What should have been addressed today is how the declaration of Independence by MPs circumvents proportional representation ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39437-usp-questions-the-blind-execution-of-legislation-that-legislates-the-legislator.html