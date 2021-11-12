USP to host congress On November 28th. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The United St. Maarten (US) will host its party congress on Sunday, November 28 at the John Larmonie Center from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The party board is inviting all part members and supporters to the Congress.

New member registration will also be held starting at 5:00 pm

Agenda points for the congress of the United St. Maarten Party

1. Election of USP leader

2. Election of Board president

3. Committee selections

"The congress is the first step of our reorganisation efforts moving forward. We look forward to seeing all of our members and potential new members at







