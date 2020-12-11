UWI Diplomatic Academy to spotlight UN’s Role in the Caribbean’s Post-COVID-19 Recovery | SMN NEWS

ST. AUGUSTINE, Trinidad and Tobago:— With the active policy shift from COVID-19-driven responses to post-COVID-19 recovery, the debate now is over what comes next for the Caribbean and the role of partnerships. For the Caribbean region, the United Nations (UN) remains a vital channel of support for the region. It is in this context that The UWI St. Augustine’s Diplomatic Academy of the Caribbean (DAOC) will host a webinar on December 15 titled: ‘The Caribbean and Post-COVID-19 Recovery: The Role of the United Nations in the Context of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development’.

The webinar, which will be held ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36367-uwi-diplomatic-academy-to-spotlight-un-s-role-in-the-caribbean-s-post-covid-19-recovery.html