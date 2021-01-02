Vacation Safe in St. Maarten with the SXM Protection Plan. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As of January 10, 2021, St. Maarten will roll out the SXM Protection Plan, mandatory health coverage for its visitors that is very affordable and assures the tourist a relaxing and safe vacation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Maarten wants to ensure that all visitors are properly protected and have advanced protection in case they test positive while vacationing on our friendly island.

A visitor who tests positive for COVID-19 in St. Maarten will have very few if any, out-of-pocket expenses, giving the visitors peace of mind in case they test positive, and if they cannot be assisted ...



