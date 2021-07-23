Vaccination Pop-Up for Saturday Canceled. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The cabinet of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), would like to inform the general public that the scheduled COVID-19 vaccination Pop-Up for Saturday, July 24th has been canceled.

The Ministry VSA Collective Prevention Service (CPS) calls on the community to maintain COVID-19 Public Health Preventive measures such as correctly wearing of face masks, maintaining social distance, and frequently sanitizing your hands.

This appeal is being made due to the Delta COVID-19 variant, which is now circulating in various countries around the world. This variant is more contagious spreading quickly than any other ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38146-vaccination-pop-up-for-saturday-canceled.html