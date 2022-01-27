Vaccination Saba children on February 1. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Children on Saba between the age of 5 and 11 will be receiving a COVID-19 vaccination next Tuesday, February 1. The vaccines arrived from the Netherlands on Tuesday, January 25.

Children will receive an age-appropriate dose of the vaccine made by Pfizer/BioNTech. The vaccine is the same as the one that has been given to adults, but children 5-11 years receive one-third of the active ingredients given to adults. The immune response of young children at a lower dose is just as good as the immune response of adolescents and adults to the normal dose.

In total, 140 children ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39560-vaccination-saba-children-on-february-1.html