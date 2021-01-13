Vaccination strategy on Saint Martin. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:— The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination started on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

In accordance with the national strategy of the COVID-19 virus vaccination campaign, the prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Maarten informs the population of the beginning of the first phase, Wednesday, January 13, 2021, for Saint-Martin and starting Monday, January 18, 2021, for Saint-Barthélemy.

Vaccination of volunteers will be done by a doctor or nurse supervised by a doctor. It will be done in two injections, 21 days apart. Every person vaccinated will be subject to enhanced pharmacovigilance.

Vaccination of the elderly:

Vaccination of the elderly:



