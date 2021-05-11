Various health experts address several questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in Tuesdays online panel discussion. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— On Tuesday evening a team of international health experts answered many questions from the public about the COVID-19 vaccine for almost 90 minutes via a Facebook Livestream! If you missed it, the whole event can be reviewed on the Government of Sint Maarten Facebook Page.

Three months into the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, a lot has happened. Approximately 30% of the population has been vaccinated, but 85% of all eligible persons need to be vaccinated in order to create herd immunity.

Since the start of the campaign, a lot of new developments took place. There are new COVIDd-19 strains, ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37548-various-health-experts-address-several-questions-about-the-covid-19-vaccine-in-tuesdays-online-panel-discussion.html