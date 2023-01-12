Vehicle involved in a rollover on Oyster Pond Road. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- At approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, Central Dispatch received several reports of a vehicle involved in a rollover on Oysterpond Road.

Several Patrol officers along with the traffic department and the ambulance personnel were directed to the scene.

Once at the scene, it appeared that the driver of a white Kia Picanto was descending the hill of Oysterpond road lost control, collided with a boulder on the side of the road, and overturned.

The occupant of the vehicle, who sustained minor injuries in this incident, was administered first aid at the scene.

The investigation into ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42178-vehicle-involved-in-a-rollover-on-oyster-pond-road.html