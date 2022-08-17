Vehicles left at towing companies and police station. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police have confiscated or impounded several vehicles and scooters related to theft or non-compliance with the technical requirements of traffic laws under the assumption that the owner or rightful owners would have their vehicles returned to them once all was in order.

However, a number of owners or assignees of the impounded vehicles have failed to appear to

collect them, resulting in several abandoned vehicles at the towing companies or at the police station in Philipsburg.

As the peak of the hurricane season approaches, police appeal to owners who are still to retrieve their vehicles to collect them with ...



