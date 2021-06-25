Vice President Steven Patrick stripped of his duties. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:— Following the incident that took place at the Cité administrative, located in Concordia, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, and given the seriousness of the facts, Vice-President Steven Patrick was removed from his Cadre de Vie delegation. However, he retains his function of vice-president and member of the Executive Council.

“Due to a sufficiently serious incident, which occurred on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in the premises of the Cité administrative de la Collectivité, rue Jean-Jacques Fayel, I decided to remove my vice-president Steven Patrick from his delegation in terms of the living environment ”. It is in these terms that ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37930-vice-president-steven-patrick-stripped-of-his-duties.html