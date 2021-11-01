Viking Ocean Cruises Returns to Port St. Maarten. Viking Orion Receives ‘Friendly Island’ Welcome. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:--- Viking Ocean Cruises cruise ship Viking Orion arrived in port on Saturday morning, marking the return of another cruise line to the destination. A small pier-side reception took place to officially welcome Viking Orion followed by the traditional inaugural call plaque exchange.

Port St. Maarten Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Gumbs said that Viking is a relatively new brand to ocean voyages with a unique concept offering no casinos onboard, adults-only, and a blend of upscale amenities. “We definitely welcome product differentiation and the feedback from the passengers were great regarding the Island experience,” CEO Gumbs said ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38945-viking-ocean-cruises-returns-to-port-st-maarten-viking-orion-receives-friendly-island-welcome.html