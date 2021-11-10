Vineyard Heights owned by the Government of St. Maarten— Minister of VROMI. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Housing and Spatial Planning (VROMI) Egbert Jurendy Doran made clear on Wednesday when he was asked about the ownership of the Vineyard Heights property.

Doran said he took note of the news articles that are being published these past days. The Minister said that he already informed the parliament of St. Maarten that the Vineyard Heights property belongs o the government and people of St. Maarten.

The Minister further explained that if there are people that believe that they have ownership rights should approach the courts with their claims.

