Violence and harassment at work has affected more than one in five people. | SMN NEWS

GENEVA (ILO News) – More than one in five people (almost 23 per cent) in employment have experienced violence and harassment at work, whether physical, psychological or sexual, according to a new joint analysis, the first of its kind, by the International Labour Organization (ILO), Lloyd’s Register Foundation (LRF) and Gallup.



Experiences of Violence and Harassment at Work: A global first survey provides a sense of the extent of the problem and its different forms. It also looks at the factors that may prevent people from talking about their experiences, including shame, guiltor a lack of trust in institutions, or ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41954-violence-and-harassment-at-work-has-affected-more-than-one-in-five-people.html