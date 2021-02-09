Virtual tour of St. Maarten General Hospital launched. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:—. A virtual tour of the St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH), currently under construction, has been launched this week by St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

“The virtual tour is a nice animated video that takes you inside the entire SMGH building and surrounding area. It gives you a very good impression on what a patient room will look like, how the operating rooms are designed, and much more”, stated SMGH Project Manager, Erika van der Horst enthusiastically.

SMMC has added several medical specialties to its roster of care in the past years aimed at delivering “Quality Care Close To ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36767-virtual-tour-of-st-maarten-general-hospital-launched.html