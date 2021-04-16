Vision-Box and Princess Juliana International Airport Announce Contract Extension to Continue Deploying Biometric Technology. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— Vision-Box announced that it has extended its contract with the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM), in St. Maarten. The partnership aims to support the economic recovery of the island, after the impacts of hurricane Irma, Jose, Maria, and COVID-19, with the airport being the gateway to the twin nation island and the hub partners of the neighboring islands.

The expanded partnership will see the rollout of the latest and most innovative biometric service platform across the airport, enabling a seamless experience for all travelers, and a modern border control ecosystem at entry and exit of the island. ...



