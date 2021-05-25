VMT appeals for Community Outreach volunteers for vaccination campaign . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Vaccination Management Team (VMT), is appealing for volunteers to assist in the vaccination outreach campaign.

The VMT wants to emphasize that the current mass vaccination campaign will end on July 31st. Persons only have seven weeks left to come for their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. With the current increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, it is critical that the community gets vaccinated.

The VMT is looking for the following persons to assist with registration drives, community canvassing, and Vaccination Pop-Ups. Interested persons can email the VMT Outreach Manager: Malaika Richards at: richards1130@gmail.com. The VMT ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37667-vmt-appeals-for-community-outreach-volunteers-for-vaccination-campaign.html