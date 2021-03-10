VMT corrects Social Media message about open walk-ins at vaccination locations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— On Tuesday, March 9th, the Vaccine Management Team (VMT) took notice of a message circulating on social media, stating that both the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) and the Belair Community Center provide the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who wants it. This message is not correct and does not originate from the VMT, CPS, or the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labour (Ministry VSA).

The VMT wants to remind everyone that it will update the public about the vaccination rollout campaign via official channels, and therefore please be cautious and check the source before you forward information ...



