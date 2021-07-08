VMT hosts last two Vaccination Pop-Ups at the Festival Village on Friday and Melford Hazel Sports Complex on Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):– As the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 transitions into a maintenance phase in August, this weekend will be the last opportunity to come for your first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and your second dose before the end of July.

On Friday, July 9th, there will be a vaccination Pop-Up at the Festival Village, Pond Island, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The Vaccine Management Team (VMT) would like to encourage everyone, especially those working nearby, to come by during their lunch break or after work to get their vaccination against COVID-19. The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) will be ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38029-vmt-hosts-last-two-vaccination-pop-ups-at-the-festival-village-on-friday-and-melford-hazel-sports-complex-on-saturday.html