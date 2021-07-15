VMT hosts two Vaccination Pop-Ups at the Festival Village on Friday and the Kimsha Beach parking lot on Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— On Friday, July 16th, there will be a vaccination Pop-Up at the Festival Village, Pond Island, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Additionally, on Saturday, July 17th, another vaccination Pop-Up will be organized on the Kimsha Beach Parking lot in Simpson Bay from 9:00 AM until supplies last.

The Vaccine Management Team (VMT) would like to encourage everyone, especially those working nearby, to come by during their lunch break or after work to get their vaccination against COVID-19.

The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) will also be open on Friday from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM ...



