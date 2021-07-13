VMT secures new shipment of Pfizer vaccine and extends the possibility to get first dose . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— At the Festival Village on Friday, July 9th, and Sucker Garden on Saturday, July 10th, combined, 783 persons got vaccinated, of which 630 persons came for their first dose. After this great turnout at the last two vaccination popups, the Vaccine Management Team (VMT) decided to extend the possibility of getting the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

At both vaccination Popups, it was understood that many persons on the island are willing to get vaccinated but have not done so because of previous doubts or inconveniences.

It is in the best interest of everyone on Sint Maarten ...



