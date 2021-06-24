VMT to host Pop-up Vaccination in Dutch Quarter on Saturday at the De Weever Estate. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) encourages everyone who hasn’t received their vaccination to come to the vaccination Pop-Up at the De Weever Estate in Dutch Quarter on Saturday, June 26th from 9:00 AM until supplies last.

The VMT is pleased to see a steady number of persons who are coming for their first COVID-19 vaccine but emphasizes that we still have a long way to go to reach herd immunity and to go back to normalcy. We are currently at approximately 46%, while we need to get to 85%.

Only when we reach that level can life return ...



