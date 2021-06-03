VMT to host Pop-up Vaccination in Dutch Quarter on Saturday at the De Weever Estate. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) encourages everyone who hasn’t received their vaccination yet to come to the vaccination Pop-up at the De Weever Estate in Dutch Quarter on Saturday, June 5th, between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

The VMT also wants to notify the public that on the same day, the last day of the Carrefour Information & Registration Drive, will take place at Carrefour Bush Road. Register for your vaccine and get 20% off your next purchase! COVID-19 Vaccine Information & Registration will also be offered at Sunny Foods from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

The VMT



