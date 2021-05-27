VMT to host Pop-up Vaccination in St. Peters on Saturday at the Jose Lake Ballpark. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) encourages everyone who has not received their vaccination to come to the vaccination Pop-up at the Jose Lake Ballpark on Saturday, May 29th, between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM.

The VMT also encourages everyone, persons, groups, or local businesses, to join the movement and do whatever they can to ensure that our island becomes sufficiently protected against the COVID-19 virus and life can go back to normal again.

The VMT is pleased to see an increase in persons who have come for their COVID-19 vaccine but emphasizes that we still have a long ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37687-vmt-to-host-pop-up-vaccination-in-st-peters-on-saturday-at-the-jose-lake-ballpark.html