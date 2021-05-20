VMT very worried about the steep rise in active cases and low vaccination numbers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— According to the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry of VSA) Collective Prevention Services (CPS), the steep rise in active cases is very worrisome, according to CPS, because this trend resembles the outbreaks seen/experienced on the other Dutch islands.

While the numbers have stayed stable for the past few months, CPS saw a rapid increase in persons coming forward for testing and a doubling in active COVID-19 infections. What is also worrisome is there are five persons in the hospital.

These indicators are almost identical to what CPS saw happening at the start of the ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37627-vmt-very-worried-about-the-steep-rise-in-active-cases-and-low-vaccination-numbers.html