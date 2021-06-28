VOICES Foundation hosting its yearly Cultural Ancestral Emancipation Day Celebration. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—VOICES Foundation will be hosting its yearly Cultural Ancestral Emancipation Day Celebration virtually on Thursday, July 1, 2021, says Founder-President Ms. Nkosazana Esther Illis. This will be the second year that the event is not held at Emilio Wilson Park as customary. VOICES invite you at 2 pm to join our Zoom Link ID: 801 194 5024 Password: VOICES

The theme is “Building On Our Ancestral Legacy” VOICES will be honoring some of our Elders in the community who are older than 90 years. We were really looking forward to hosting our 10th event at the Emilio Wilson Park this ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37941-voices-foundation-hosting-its-yearly-cultural-ancestral-emancipation-day-celebration.html