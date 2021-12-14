Voluntary Korps of St. Maarten empowered with 18 new soldiers. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Sunday, December 12, the Voluntary Korps of St. Maarten (VKS) held its graduation ceremony at the Sundial School where 18 of its new members were sworn in as VKS Soldiers after intense 9-month training. The ceremony began with the entire VKS membership marching through Philipsburg and ending at the Sundial School to witness the 11th group’s installation. The Honorable Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs, Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, Acting Commander of the VKS, Captain Alain Richardson, VKS Chef Bureau Opleidingen Sergeant Major Alfred Leito, former VKS Commanders Mr. Jean Illidge and Mr. Antonio Rogers, and the ...



