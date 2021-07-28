Voluntary Recall Notice Mc. Cormick Italian Seasoning Products and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning Due to Possible Salmonella Risk | SMN NEWS

McCormick & Company, Inc. has initiated a voluntary recall of McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning due to possible contamination with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

The four products subject to this recall include:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38174-voluntary-recall-notice-mc-cormick-italian-seasoning-products-and-frank-s-redhot-buffalo-ranch-seasoning-due-to-possible-salmonella-risk.html