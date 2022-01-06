Voting Bureau to decide who will replace suspended MP Buncamper. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Parliament of St. Maarten in a public meeting on Thursday said that the Voting Bureau will decide who will be replacing suspended MP Claudius Buncamper. Buncamper was suspended since he was convicted on December 23rd, 2021.

Members of Parliament in their debate said that the letter sent by the Prosecutor General recommended that the convicted member of parliament be suspended based on Article 50-2-b.

MP Sarah Wescot Williams called on the chairlady of parliament to pick up the legislative amendments that have been pending. Wescot Williams asked the chair of parliament to work on the electoral reform.

Member ...



...



