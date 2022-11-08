VROMI busy with pumping water into Great Bay. | SMN NEWS

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) informs the general public that due to the excess rain we are experiencing, the Department of Infrastructure Management will continue its efforts to lower the water in both the Fresh and Salt Ponds. This includes the use of pumps and keeping the channel at Great Bay open. The Ministry expects that this will continue for the rest of today, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, and will update the public on any further changes.

This operation is being conducted to alleviate flooding and prevent further related danger or damages.

