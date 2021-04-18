VROMI Minister running from telling the truth says Emmanuel. | SMN NEWS

~ Questions Governor due diligence integrity ~

PHILIPSBURG:— “The Minister is simply running from the people and running from telling the truth,” says MP Christophe Emmanuel referring to Minister of VROMI Egbert Doran and the lingering questions surrounding the garbage collection contracts awarded last month to seven contractors.

The general public took to the radio airwaves late last week and into the weekend complaining and questioning the garbage collection process and how certain companies won bids if they are without the proper equipment to collect garbage.

“Not only is the public complaining about poor collection services in the districts, but ...



