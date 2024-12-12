Vulnerable Groups Presentations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Thursday, December 5, the Speech 116 Public Speaking and Group Dynamics students at USM took their final exam in front of an audience. The exam was titled "The Role USM Can Play in Breaking the Cycle of Vulnerability for Vulnerable Groups on St. Martin."

Dr. Yadira Boston, the instructor for the Speech 116 course, stated, “Since I began teaching this course a year ago, my students have conducted rigorous research on vulnerable groups in St. Martin. Their topics include, but are not limited to, issues such as statelessness, poverty, abuse, inclusive education, cyber predators, and illiteracy."

The course combines both theoretical and practical components. In the theoretical part, students learn skills and techniques related to public speaking and group dynamics. In the practical part, they apply those skills. Dr. Boston explained that she added the research component to the course and emphasized that university students advocating for their respective groups should provide evidence to support their claims. Students were required to use triangulation, meaning they had to gather information from multiple sources to enhance the validity and credibility of their work.

Throughout the Fall 2024 semester, students presented the following data-driven speeches:

1. **Informative Speech:** Informed the community about their chosen vulnerable group.

2. **Persuasive Speech:** Persuaded community members on how they can help eradicate or mitigate the challenges these vulnerable groups face.

3. **Group Speech:** Collaborated in groups to find data-driven solutions to address the challenges faced by vulnerable groups.

4. **Final Persuasive Speech:** Highlighted USM's role in breaking the cycle of vulnerability for these groups.

Dr. Boston stated that the students have met the standards after a semester of intense research.

Students received congratulations from several notable figures, including Ms. Melissa Gumbs, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports; Dr. Gale Rigobort, Dean of USM; Mrs. Juliana Hodge-Shipley, Head of the USM Humanities Department; Dr. Delroy Pierre, a researcher and advocate for equitable education; Ms. Shareen Lake, a Special Education Specialist; Mr. Addisson Boston, a workforce trainer for vulnerable groups; Carol Josephine, USM Counselor; Mr. Rikson Martina, Manager of the Miss Lalie Center; and Mrs. Henrietta Doran-York, Director of Point Blanche Prison and House of Detention as well as the Miss Lalie Center.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46618-vulnerable-groups-presentations.html