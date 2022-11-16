Water pumps not fully operational, request made to replace two pumps — Doran. | SMN NEWS

~Household garbage is a major issue during recent flooding. ~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Public Housing and Infrastructure Egbert Jurendy Doran announced on Wednesday that during the recent rainfall there was an increase in the water levels in the pond, as such the ministry has taken the initiative to unitize the Great Bay opening while enlisting the help of the fire department to provide additional pumps that are now being used at the pump house in Sucker Garden.

Doran said that two of the pumps are not fully functional, and as such a request has been made with the Dutch Government ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41789-water-pumps-not-fully-operational-request-made-to-replace-two-pumps-doran.html