We Lounge to be closed for one week and also given hefty fine. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of Public Health and Labor Omar Ottley confirmed on Wednesday at the Council of Minister's weekly press briefing that We Lounge night club will be closed for one week for several violations such as opening after the 11 pm curfew that remains in place while they will receive a maximum fine for the violations.

Ottley said that when the government implemented the 11 pm curfew for business closures certain penalties were put in place but there is a process in which these penalties will be implemented, one being warnings either verbal or written before being fined or imprisonment.



