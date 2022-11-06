Weekend rainfall could increase mosquito population. Act Now by Keeping Mosquitoes from Breeding. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- (DCOMM) – The country received a lot of rain over the weekend and therefore, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is calling on residents to help stop the spread of mosquitoes by preventing them from breeding in your backyard or garden after rainfall events.



The best way to manage a mosquito problem is to tackle it at its source: keep the mosquitoes from breeding.



After every rainfall event take action and end the breeding by not letting your home be a breeding site for mosquitoes. Mosquitoes also need to feed in order to reproduce, so avoid being bitten by joining ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41725-weekend-rainfall-could-increase-mosquito-population-act-now-by-keeping-mosquitoes-from-breeding.html