Well known Volleyball Player died after serious Accident. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Well-known sportsman and volleyball player Ivano Richardson lost his life today Saturday after being involved in a fatal accident. The young man’s death has left many persons on the French side of the island in a state of shock. The victim is also an employee of EDF St. Martin.

Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said in a press release that the accident occurred around 01:00 on Saturday, May 1st, 2021 on Airport Road.

