What is behind the motion of no confidence against Minister of VROMI? | SMN NEWS

~ Promised Water Rights to Algeria as the driving force to remove Doran. ~

PHILIPSBURG:--- Minister of VROMI Egbert Jurendy Doran in a radio program on Tuesday indicated that there is more in the mortar than in pestle with regards to the motion of no confidence that the Party for Progress tries to table against him last week when they sneaked an agenda point in the urgent meeting called to debate the constitution.

Doran said the PFP faction mainly former head of Domain Affairs and now Member of Parliament Raeyhon Peterson made promises made to Algeria, now Morgans Resort. Doran ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40900-what-is-behind-the-motion-of-no-confidence-against-minister-of-vromi.html