What is the difference between a declaration and a report? | SMN NEWS

If you make a report, you only inform the police of the situation.

When you file a declaration, you request criminal prosecution. A criminal offense has been committed and you want something done about it.

Notify

Are you a witness to a suspicious situation? Do you see suspicious behavior or a criminal offense happening? Is immediate help needed? Report it to the police. The police assess the options for taking action.

Where do I report what?

You can make a report via telephone number +599 717 8000, +599 715 8000 and at the desk of a police station.



