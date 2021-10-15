What is the fuss? | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Member of Parliament George Pantophlet is asking the people of St. Maarten to allow him this brief distraction from his quest for debt cancellation, to address a very serious matter.

MP Pantophlet thought he misread the paragraph of an article appearing in The Daily Herald newspaper on Thursday entitled “Sarah: Civil Code does not contain amendments made by Parliament”.

What caught the MP’s attention was the phrase: “Then there is this constant fuss in Parliament about an initiative law amendment of 2011 by the NA [National Alliance] faction to address short term labor contracts that - in view of ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38797-what-is-the-fuss.html