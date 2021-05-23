What’s in the cards for after the pandemic? | SMN NEWS

by Cdr. Bud Slabbaert

How serious can we take the various messages and forecasts about the post-pandemic era? In essence, many of them boil down to telling the audience that if their feet are numb, polishing their shoes is the ultimate solution, because it will reflect the sunshine. That can make some people obscenely loaded. Yet, others become profanely depressed especially in situations when they cannot afford more than wearing flip-flops. Post-crisis predictions are often made by persons wanting to prove that they have a firm hold of the rudder, for an audience that hopes that there is ship attached ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37643-what-s-in-the-cards-for-after-the-pandemic.html