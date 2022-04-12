White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation to host Covid-19 Booster Pop-up on Thursday, April 14th. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Thursday, April 14th, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) will host another Covid-19 Booster pop-up in St. John’s from 9 AM to 3 PM. Anyone 12 years or older is invited to receive their first booster. However, this event is specifically organized for the WYCCF clients, staff, and clients’ families, as they are or are around the most vulnerable in our society. A second booster is also offered to persons who are 60 years or older, immunocompromised, and adults who have Down syndrome. The interval between first and second booster should be at least three months, ...



