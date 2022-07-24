WHO Emergency Committee Declares Monkeypox a Global Health Emergency. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday reconvened the Monkeypox Emergency Committee to assess public health implications of the evolving multi-country outbreak.



The objective of the committee meeting was to discuss the latest medical data and conditions and on Saturday the WHO declared Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).



The declaration is due to the outbreak spreading rapidly around the world, through new modes of transmission about which public health authorities understand too little. The current risk of Monkeypox is moderate globally and in all regions, except in the European region where the risk is ...



