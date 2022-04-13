“WIB announces winner of Switch & Save Mortgage 2021“ Lucky client wins back one year interest paid on your Mortgage. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Windward Island Bank Ltd ran a successful Switch & Save Mortgage Campaign in 2021 which offered very attractive loan terms for anyone looking to buy, build or renovate their home.

WIB is proud to announce that Ms. Judy La Paix is our lucky winner of one-year interest paid on her Mortgage.

The Windward Island Bank Your Partners in progress.



