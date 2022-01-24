WIB Clears the air on rumors of client Covid entry requirements. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- WIB has decided to issue a press release to clear up misleading information regarding its bank Covid entry protocols. Management of the Bank stated that it has been brought to its attention that rumors have been circulating of the Bank’s intention to require clients to present vaccination proof or proof of negative Covid results to enter the Bank. This statement is false.

An internal memo to the Staff of the MCB Group has been inadvertently circulated in the public forum and appears to have been misinterpreted.

WIB Management reassures all that regular Covid protocols apply for the general public ...



