WIB donates footballs to the St. Maarten Football Federation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On August 8th, 2022, the Marketing Manager of the Windwards Islands Bank, Mr. Ferdinand Beauperthuy, hand-delivered new footballs to the St. Maarten Football Federation (SXMFF) as part of a major ongoing WIB/ VISA campaign called: “Score Big at FIFA World Cup 2022”.

The footballs were handed over to the General Secretary of the SXMFF, Mr. Gene Kemble, in the presence of Sint Maarten's all-time top scorer Mr. Gerwin Lake. Mr. Kemble expressed appreciation on behalf of the SXMFF, the governing body of football in Sint Maarten. He indicated that the generous donation from WIB supports them in their mission



