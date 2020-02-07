WIB promotes “Chip 40 campaign for St. Maarten Heineken Regatta VIP passes”. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Windward Islands Bank has launched its new Chip 40 campaign to promote the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta and the WIB card products: “MasterCard Fun Miles” credit card “My Card” and Bankomatiko Smartcard.

Purchases made by Chipping or swiping $ 40 or more, or NAF equivalent with their WIB “MY card” or WIB Bankomatiko card on WIB merchant terminals during the campaign period of February 1st to February 28th, 2020 have a fun chance to win VIP Passes for the St Maarten Heineken Regatta parties! Card sale receipts can be dropped off in campaign marked boxes at WIB branches.

