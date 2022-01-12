WIB SCALES BACK OPENING TIME, CLOSES SIMPSON BAY BRANCH. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Windward Islands Bank informs the general public that effective Thursday, January 13th, our Simpson Bay branch will be closed. Bank opening hours at Pondfill, Bush Road & St. Eustatius will be from 8.30 am to 1.00 pm daily.

Clients who need to pick up debit cards, credit cards, or business checkbooks at the Simpson Bay branch can do so at our Bush Road branch. Night depository & ATM depository services will continue as normal.

Cut-off time for transfers will be 12.00pm daily.

