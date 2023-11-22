WIB to distribute first phase of Bankomatiko plus Mastercard debit this Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Windward Islands Bank informs clients that it will begin the first phase of its mass distribution of the new Bankomatiko Plus Mastercard debit cards this Saturday, November 25th. The first phase consists of new cards for all customers whose existing Maestro card expired in October or will expire in November and December.

The Bank will open its Pondfill location to clients from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm on Saturday in order for clients to collect their cards.

