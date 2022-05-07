WIB’s SXM Extravaganza. | SMN NEWS

P[HILIPSBURG:--- The general public is invited to WIB’s SXM Extravaganza Show at the Belair Community Center. The event will take place on Saturday 21, May 2022 from 10 am to 6 pm.

WIB will bring together several local Business suppliers to display their products and services such as; Home Construction & Essentials, Home security systems, solar water heaters, Generators, Home offices, kitchens, Realtors, Hurricane-Preparation, Vehicles, Boats, and more.

WIB SXM Extravaganza promises to provide a one-stop-shop atmosphere offering great rates and discounts.

The WIB’s SXM Extravaganza will be an informative, fun-filled day with a great selection of products, food & ...



