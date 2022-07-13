Wilson announces Leerorkest pilot for Saba. | SMN NEWS

AMSTERDAM/SABA:--- A youth orchestra pilot will be launched at the beginning of the upcoming academic year on Saba, Commissioner of Culture Rolando Wilson announced on Wednesday, July 13.

Commissioner Wilson and Franklin Wilson, board members of the Saba Association of Caribbean States Foundation, on Tuesday, July 12, met with Director of the Leerorkest Marco de Souza and a member of his team at the offices of the Foundation Leerorkest in Amsterdam to further discuss the launching of the youth orchestra pilot on Saba.

During the pilot, Saba children will be taught how to play various musical instruments. The Leerorkest will ...



